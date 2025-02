The Chui electric networks enterprise — a branch of NENK OJSC plans to install 119,500 automated information and measuring systems for electricity metering or so-called «smart» meters in 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the installation of the first 5,800 «smart» meters has begun in Chui, Issyk-Ata, Alamedin, Sokuluk and Moskovsky districts of Chui region.

Their installation will ensure remote reading of meter data without disturbing consumers, and the ability to remotely disconnect and then connect consumers.

Currently, more than 88,000 meters have been installed in Chui region.