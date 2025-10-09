Over 100,000 smart meters to be installed in Osh region by end of year

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan continues its program to provide residents with smart electricity meters. It plans to install 100,850 meters in Osh region by the end of 2025.

According to the ministry, 78,475 meters have been installed to date. The remaining 22,375 will be installed by the end of the year. Work in Osh city has been fully completed.

The ministry emphasizes that the introduction of smart meters will reduce corruption, save energy, and improve billing accuracy through real-time data transmission.

Residents having questions about electricity supply can call 105 or 1209 round the clock.