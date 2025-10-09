16:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.07
English

Over 100,000 smart meters to be installed in Osh region by end of year

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan continues its program to provide residents with smart electricity meters. It plans to install 100,850 meters in Osh region by the end of 2025.

According to the ministry, 78,475 meters have been installed to date. The remaining 22,375 will be installed by the end of the year. Work in Osh city has been fully completed.

The ministry emphasizes that the introduction of smart meters will reduce corruption, save energy, and improve billing accuracy through real-time data transmission.

Residents having questions about electricity supply can call 105 or 1209 round the clock.
link: https://24.kg/english/346611/
views: 132
Print
Related
Taalaibek Ibraev: Winter will be tough. Less water, more expensive imports
Energy Ministry may resort to power outages during peak hours this winter
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol on electricity supply
Small HPPs increase electricity generation by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports
Over 5,000 consumers to be disconnected from electricity due to unpaid bills
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
Capacity of Voenno-Antonovka substation increased 2.5 times
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
9 October, Thursday
16:27
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan State funding for healthcare promised to be more than...
16:13
Thieves targeting cash and jewelry caught in Alamedin district
16:04
340 million soms needed for reconstruction of Botanical Garden in Bishkek
15:56
Kyrgyzstan supports efforts to resolve situation in Gaza Strip
15:52
Over 100,000 smart meters to be installed in Osh region by end of year