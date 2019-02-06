Severelectro company buys smart meters for 171.4 million soms

Severelectro OJSC buys smart meters for 171.4 million soms. The state procurement portal says.

By the end of the year, Severelectro will install 25,492 electricity meters with a remote reading system in Bishkek, Chui and Talas regions.

By 2020, it is planned to introduce an automated information-measuring system for monitoring and metering electricity at all 35/6-10 kV high voltage substations of Severelectro.

Currently, 198,217 smart meters have already been installed, including 122,700 — in Bishkek, 64,800 — in Chui region, 10,500 — in Talas region.