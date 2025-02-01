09:54
Transition to 12-year education: Education Ministry tells about innovations

In connection with the upcoming transition to a 12-year school education system, representatives of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan informed about the planned innovations in the 2025/26 academic year.

Children born in 2019 who did not go to a zero grade at schools and did not complete the preschool program «Nariste» in kindergartens and other extracurricular organizations will be admitted to the first grade.

Children born in 2018, who have completed preschool program will be able to go to the second grade.

Children aged 5.5 years can remain in kindergartens; they do not have to go to the first grade.

Employees of the Ministry of Education noted that testing of children upon admission to primary school is prohibited.

Certificates of completion of the preschool program will not be required; this information has to be entered into the electronic database balalyk.edu.gov.kg.

According to the Ministry of Education, about 122,000 children are preparing to go to schools. At least 78,000 of them are currently undergoing preschool programs at schools, 38,000 — in kindergartens, and the rest — in other extracurricular organizations.

Schoolchildren who have completed the third grade will go to the fifth, and those who have completed the sixth grade will go to the eighth. The remaining grades will continue their education without changes.

Thus, at the first stage — in the 2025/26 academic year, students of only four grades will switch to the 12-year system: first, second, third and sixth.

Officials admitted that Bishkek may have a problem with overcrowded schools. They intend to resolve this issue by September.
link: https://24.kg/english/318606/
views: 62
