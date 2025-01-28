Bishkek hosts event commemorating 81st anniversary of Leningrad's liberation

A commemorative meeting-requiem was held in Bishkek at the monument to the survivors of the Siege of Leningrad, marking the 81st anniversary of the full liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade during the Great Patriotic War. The Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the ministry, the event was attended by survivors of the siege of Leningrad, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, Minister of Defense Baktybek Bekbolotov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov, veterans of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, military personnel, schoolchildren, and members of the public.

The participants honored the memory of the fallen with a minute of silence, followed by the sound of a metronome—a symbol of the Siege of Leningrad—and a triple rifle volley salute as a mark of respect for the heroism and resilience of the people of Leningrad.

In his speech, Baktybek Bekbolotov emphasized the invaluable contribution of the people of Leningrad to the victory in the Great Patriotic War, highlighting their courage, heroism, and unbreakable spirit. He also noted that the feat of besieged Leningrad serves as a vivid example of resilience and devotion to homeland for all generations.