As of January 2020, at least 18 survivors of the siege of Leningrad live in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, 12 survivors of the siege of Leningrad live in Bishkek, 4 — in Chui region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region.

A meeting-requiem was held in Bishkek yesterday in honor of the 76anniversary of complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist siege. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that more than 16,000 people, 3,000 of whom were children, were evacuated from besieged Leningrad to Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the siege of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) during the Great Patriotic War lasted from September 8, 1941 to January 27, 1944. The siege ring was broken on January 18, 1943.