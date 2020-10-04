International observers pay tribute to memory of Siege of Leningrad survivors

International observers paid tribute to the memory of survivors of the Siege of Leningrad. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS countries, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, together with the Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva, laid flowers at the monument to the survivors of the Siege of Leningrad in the Victory Park named after Dair Asanov.

The monument was erected on May 8, 2012. It depicts a woman made of whine marble holding a child from besieged Leningrad in her arms. Its prototype was Tologon Altybasarova, who received and gave a start in life to 150 evacuated children from the besieged city. In total, more than 16,000 residents of Leningrad were evacuated to Kyrgyzstan, 3,500 children were among them.

A capsule with earth from Piskarevskoye cemetery was laid under the monument, where the dead Leningrad residents are buried.