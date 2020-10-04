15:28
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

International observers pay tribute to memory of Siege of Leningrad survivors

International observers paid tribute to the memory of survivors of the Siege of Leningrad. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS countries, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, together with the Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva, laid flowers at the monument to the survivors of the Siege of Leningrad in the Victory Park named after Dair Asanov.

The monument was erected on May 8, 2012. It depicts a woman made of whine marble holding a child from besieged Leningrad in her arms. Its prototype was Tologon Altybasarova, who received and gave a start in life to 150 evacuated children from the besieged city. In total, more than 16,000 residents of Leningrad were evacuated to Kyrgyzstan, 3,500 children were among them.

A capsule with earth from Piskarevskoye cemetery was laid under the monument, where the dead Leningrad residents are buried.
link: https://24.kg/english/167407/
views: 95
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers
Elections 2020: International observers ask for violation facts
CIS observer mission starts monitoring elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
At least 18 Leningrad siege survivors live in Kyrgyzstan
President participates in meeting-requiem in honor of breach of Leningrad siege
Bishkek hosts requiem on anniversary of breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad
Elections 2017. Orderly transfer of power and media freedom restrictions
SCO mission recognizes elections in Kyrgyzstan as open, free and democratic
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
14:32
International observers pay tribute to memory of Siege of Leningrad survivors International observers pay tribute to memory of Siege...
14:23
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 21 complains since beginning of voting
14:14
Last polling station abroad to close at 6.00 on October 5
12:51
277 international observers monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
12:48
Medical workers working in red zones not to vote in elections in Kyrgyzstan