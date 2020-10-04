International observers pay tribute to memory of Siege of Leningrad survivors

International observers paid tribute to the memory of survivors of the Siege of Leningrad. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.
Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS countries, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, together with the Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva, laid flowers at the monument to the survivors of the Siege of Leningrad in the Victory Park named after Dair Asanov.
A capsule with earth from Piskarevskoye cemetery was laid under the monument, where the dead Leningrad residents are buried.