National Bank to transfer 100 percent of its profits to republican budget

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will transfer 100 percent of its profits for 2024 to the republican budget. The bill has been submitted to the Parliament for consideration.

The Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, Mels Attokurov, reported that based on the results of its activities for 2023, the National Bank transferred 12,436 billion soms to the budget. How much was earned in 2024 is not yet known. The audit, which will be completed in the first ten days of February of this year, will show it.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked to voice at least approximate data.

Mels Attokurov replied that the National Bank should transfer from 15 to 20 billion soms. This money, according to the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, was earned from the purchase and sale of gold and foreign currency.

Dastan Bekeshev asked whether the National Bank received 7 billion soms from the sale of Keremet Bank to the Cabinet of Ministers and whether this money is included in the bank’s profit. Mels Attokurov answered in the affirmative.