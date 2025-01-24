11:22
300 grams of clephedrone found in car of Kyrgyzstani in Lipetsk Oblast

At least 300 grams of clephedrone were found in the car of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Lipetsk oblast of Russia, he was arrested. The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported.

The 23-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, temporarily registered in Moscow Oblast, was detained in Usmansky district. According to the investigation, he tried to transport about 300 grams of the synthetic narcotic clephedrone by car into Lipetsk Oblast, intended for further sale through stashes, the statement says.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Attempted illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, committed on a large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The suspect was arrested until the end of the investigation. The penalty for the charge is up to 20 years in prison.
300 grams of clephedrone found in car of Kyrgyzstani in Lipetsk Oblast
