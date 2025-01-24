11:21
Corruption schemes persist in Ministry of Culture — SCNS

Corruption schemes persist in the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. This is confirmed by statistical data from October 2020 to December 2024, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports.

It is noted that a meeting was held in the ministry to discuss toughening of criminal penalties for corruption-related crimes, and officials were also explained the provisions of the adopted Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts in the Sphere of Combating Corruption».

According to the SCNS, 11 criminal cases have been opened, in which eight officials have been detained. Six employees were fired for involvement in corruption, and another one — for ties to organized crime.

The corruption risks in the Ministry of Culture are listed:

  • During tenders for the purchase of equipment;
  • Misappropriation of funds by officials when allocating travel expenses;
  • Artificially inflated rental costs of sports complexes for sports training camps;
  • Presence of corruption schemes in the allocation of budget funds for cultural and sports events.
