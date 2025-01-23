Two rivers to be united via intake dam in Issyk-Kul region

Two rivers in Issyk-Kul region will be united via an intake dam. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, work is underway to restore Ara-Bel intake dam in Dzheti-Oguz district. Construction of the facility, located at an altitude of 3,800 meters above sea level, began last year. It is planned to unite the beds of Ara-Bel and Zhuuku rivers.

A 300-meter-long dam is being built to redirect the river flow, along with the construction of a new 120 meters long and 7 meters deep canal. Excavated soil is being removed, and explosive work is being carried out in challenging sections.

The project’s implementation is expected to significantly reduce the irrigation water shortage in the district. The main intake dam is scheduled to be commissioned this year.