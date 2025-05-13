11:20
Daily regulation reservoir commissioned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

As part of efforts to improve irrigation infrastructure, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has successfully completed the major renovation of the daily regulation reservoir on Verkhnyaya-Kaiyrma canal in Chui district.

The daily regulation reservoir plays a key role in supplying irrigation water to the agricultural lands of Onbir-Zhylga, Koshkorgon, and S. Ibraimov ayil aymaks (rural municipalities).

The total irrigated area is 2,356 hectares, including 2,056 hectares irrigated through the canal, which stretches nearly 8 kilometers.

As part of the major renovation, modern geomembrane and geotextile materials were used.

The facility has now been commissioned and is being filled with water, which will ensure stable and efficient irrigation of farmland during the growing season.

The major renovation of the daily regulation reservoir marks an important step toward the sustainable development of the region’s agro-industrial complex, increasing agricultural productivity, and promoting the efficient use of water resources.
