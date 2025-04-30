13:32
Five billion soms to be allocated in Kyrgyzstan for irrigation system in 2025

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev got acquainted with the implementation of irrigation projects in the region during his working visit to Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

He got acquainted with the current state of the irrigation systems in Suzak, Nooken districts and Chon-Nooken canal.

During the meetings, Bakyt Torobaev noted that 5 billion soms will be allocated from the state budget in 2025 for this sector, and 10 major investment projects will be implemented on their basis.

He also emphasized the need to revise the crop structure taking into account climate change and the introduction of water-saving technologies.

Following the meetings, decisions were made to complete the design and estimate documentation for the construction of irrigation systems in the shortest possible time, to clarify the necessary resources and to start work on time.
