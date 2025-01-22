15:24
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

Two more toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan

Bypass roads in Osh and Nookat may become toll ones. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Beknazar Bazaraliev announced at a press conference.

The official recalled that there are no toll roads under the Ministry of Transport.

«As you know, the only toll road in Kyrgyzstan is around Uzgen city. Its length is 14 kilometers. It is fully completed, commissioned and operating. There are several more toll road projects, for example, bypass roads around the cities of Osh and Nookat,» Beknazar Bazaraliev said.

Recall, the toll road around Uzgen was opened in December 2024. Passenger cars can use it for 200 soms. Different tariffs are set for trucks. For example, the passage of a two-axle truck without a trailer will cost 350 soms, while heavy-duty vehicles pay 700 soms. The collected funds will be used to maintain the road.
link: https://24.kg/english/317576/
views: 128
Print
Related
Tolls for travel through tunnels on Bishkek - Osh road changed
Draft resolution on increasing toll for travel through tunnels withdrawn
Transport Ministry sets new tolls for travel through tunnels on Bishkek-Osh road
Alternative Almaty - Issyk-Kul road to be tolled
Ministry of Transport announces creation of toll roads in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to build toll roads
Bypass road in Chui region proposed to be turned into tollway
Ministry of Transport decides on toll roads fee
Toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan until 2025
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan voices preliminary toll roads fees
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
15:17
Kyrgyzstan should switch to K4 and K5 gasoline by 2027 Kyrgyzstan should switch to K4 and K5 gasoline by 2027
14:31
Salaries increased at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, new passenger cars to be purchased
14:24
Bishkek City Hall repaid EBRD loan ahead of schedule — Askat Alagozov
14:17
Two more toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Tazalyk municipal enterprise receives new equipment