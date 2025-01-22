Two more toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan

Bypass roads in Osh and Nookat may become toll ones. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Beknazar Bazaraliev announced at a press conference.

The official recalled that there are no toll roads under the Ministry of Transport.

«As you know, the only toll road in Kyrgyzstan is around Uzgen city. Its length is 14 kilometers. It is fully completed, commissioned and operating. There are several more toll road projects, for example, bypass roads around the cities of Osh and Nookat,» Beknazar Bazaraliev said.

Recall, the toll road around Uzgen was opened in December 2024. Passenger cars can use it for 200 soms. Different tariffs are set for trucks. For example, the passage of a two-axle truck without a trailer will cost 350 soms, while heavy-duty vehicles pay 700 soms. The collected funds will be used to maintain the road.