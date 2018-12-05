Ministry of Transport decides on toll roads fee

The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan has determined toll roads fee. Calculations were announced the day before at a round table discussion.

Toll for a passenger car, having no more than 8 seats, will be 0.57 soms per kilometer on a paid section. Buses and minibuses with a mass of not more than 5 tons will pay 1.14 soms per kilometer, more than 5 tons — 2.85 soms per kilometer.

Trucks, special vehicles, tractors with a mass of more than 3.5 tons will pay 2 soms per kilometer, more than 12 tons — 6.84 soms, more than 25 tons — 14.25 soms.

The introduction of tolls on some roads will help reduce traffic. A fair approach to road use will be established. Those who use a particular road will pay for its use.