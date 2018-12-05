12:34
USD 69.85
EUR 79.54
RUB 1.05
English

Ministry of Transport decides on toll roads fee

The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan has determined toll roads fee. Calculations were announced the day before at a round table discussion.

Toll for a passenger car, having no more than 8 seats, will be 0.57 soms per kilometer on a paid section. Buses and minibuses with a mass of not more than 5 tons will pay 1.14 soms per kilometer, more than 5 tons — 2.85 soms per kilometer.

Trucks, special vehicles, tractors with a mass of more than 3.5 tons will pay 2 soms per kilometer, more than 12 tons — 6.84 soms, more than 25 tons — 14.25 soms.

The introduction of tolls on some roads will help reduce traffic. A fair approach to road use will be established. Those who use a particular road will pay for its use.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan until 2025
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan voices preliminary toll roads fees
Sapar Isakov: Toll roads should to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan, but carefully
PM of Kyrgyzstan considers resolution on toll roads
Ministry of Transport tells about future toll roads in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river