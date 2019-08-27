16:33
Bypass road in Chui region proposed to be turned into tollway

Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan proposes to turn a bypass road in Chui region into a tollway.

Relevant amendments to the law on toll roads have been agreed with state bodies and submitted to the Government’s Office for consideration, the Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhanat Beishenov told.

As a pilot project, the Ministry of Transport offers to transform 73 km of the bypass road from the intersection of Alma-Atinskaya Street to Chym-Korgon village into a tollway.

«Preparation of a feasibility study for the pilot project will begin at the beginning of 2020. According to the draft law, public roads with the possibility of alternative passage, the length of which cannot exceed the length of the toll road more than twice, can be transformed into tollways,» added Zhanat Beishenov.
