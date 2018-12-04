Toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan until 2025

Azimkan Zhusubaliev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads, told at a round table discussion about the plans of the ministry until 2025.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport and Roads sets the task by 2025 to reform the road industry management system, restore transport corridors, develop public-private partnership and introduce toll roads.

Four international transport corridors pass through the territory of Kyrgyzstan. In total, there are 34,000 kilometers of roads, 18,810 kilometers of which are common use roads. Since 1995, the number of cars has grown by 937 percent, and the traffic flow on main highways has increased by 700 percent.

«Toll roads fee covers up to 25 percent of the necessary funds for the repair and maintenance of highways. By 2025, we want to increase our fees to 30 percent,» said Azimkan Zhusubaliev.

In addition to the introduction of toll roads, the Ministry of Transport plans to introduce fees for freight transport.