Man sets himself on fire near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek

A man set himself on fire near the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek. An activist Yrgalai Bekmuratova reported.

According to her, the man was unhappy with the injustice related to real estate.

«It happened in my presence. The man was standing near the Prosecutor General’s Office building. Then he started pouring some liquid from a bottle on himself. I thought it was tea. Then he set himself on fire,» Yrgalai Bekmuratova told 24.kg news agency.

Deputy Chief Physician of the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center Egor Borisov noted that an ambulance team was working at the scene of the incident.