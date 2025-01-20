16:25
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Man sets himself on fire near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek

A man set himself on fire near the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek. An activist Yrgalai Bekmuratova reported.

According to her, the man was unhappy with the injustice related to real estate.

«It happened in my presence. The man was standing near the Prosecutor General’s Office building. Then he started pouring some liquid from a bottle on himself. I thought it was tea. Then he set himself on fire,» Yrgalai Bekmuratova told 24.kg news agency.

Deputy Chief Physician of the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center Egor Borisov noted that an ambulance team was working at the scene of the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/317319/
views: 94
Print
Related
Four people injured in fire on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
Fire breaks out in former Aristocrat store on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
Three-story house on fire in Bishkek
House catches fire in Orto-Sai village, three people rescued
Car carrier loaded with cars burns down in Ton district
Fires in California: No Kyrgyzstanis among injured in Los Angeles
California wildfires become most destructive in Los Angeles history
Hospital in Osh city on fire
Two-story house burns down in Bishkek
Three-year-old child killed in fire in Uzgen, 3 more people in hospital
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues
20 January, Monday
16:08
$7.1 million to be allocated for landscaping of Bishkek in 2025 $7.1 million to be allocated for landscaping of Bishkek...
15:58
Man sets himself on fire near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
15:52
Arrest of ex-head of Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov extended
15:40
Six-lane bypass road: President instructs to determine general contractor
15:26
Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days