14:55
Four people injured in fire on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek

Four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide during a fire in a two-story building in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out today, January 20, at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Matrosov streets. Four fire crews were sent to the scene. The two-story building, which houses a store and a cafe, was on fire.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was completely extinguished at 10.06 a.m. — 300 square meters burned down. Four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. They were provided with first aid.
