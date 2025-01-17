Research on lead presence in homes continues in Kyrgyzstan

Research on lead levels in the blood of children at the age from 12 months to six years is ongoing in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reports.

In the second phase of the study, specialists are examining homes where children with elevated levels of this toxic metal have been detected. The goal of the household research team is to identify lead sources that may pose a threat to the health of young Kyrgyzstanis.

Experts emphasize that parents’ willingness to cooperate is the first step toward creating a safe environment for their children.

Researchers are conducting thorough measurements both outdoors and inside the homes. Lead can hide in everyday items such as dishes, toys, spices, cosmetics, and paint on doors and windows. Every result is documented, and parents are given recommendations on the elimination of hazardous sources.

«High levels of lead are mainly found in paint—on painted floors, doors, wooden and plastic windows, as well as in ceramic dishes decorated with bright patterns. Lead levels in soil, cosmetics, spices, and dust are within acceptable limits. We recommend avoiding items with high lead content,» the team member Ulukbek Imakeev said.

Lead contamination source research has already been conducted in Naryn, Issyk-Kul, and Talas regions, as well as in Bishkek, Kemin, and Kara-Balta. A total of approximately 220 households in 18 settlements across all regions of the country are planned to be covered.

Earlier reports noted that the lead problem in Kyrgyzstan is insufficiently studied, despite the presence of significant sources of pollution, such as tailings ponds, waste dumps, and artisanal industries working with metal, particularly old batteries.