Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 20 quotas for doctoral studies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on financing postgraduate professional education programs. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

At least 20 quotas will be allocated for the training of researchers in PhD, doctoral and postgraduate programs. Some 15 of them will be allocated to the Ministry of Education and Science and 5 — to the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic. Each postgraduate student receiving full-time education has the right to 95,800 soms per year.

It is noted that the main objectives of the financing are to ensure transparency and targeted use of budget funds, as well as support for postgraduate students in their educational and research activities.
