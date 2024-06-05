Kyrgyzstan launches world's first study of antimicrobial resistance

The world’s first national study to assess the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, its impact on health and economic burden in bacterial infections of the human bloodstream was launched in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, the study is conducted in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Antimicrobial resistance is a serious problem worldwide, making traditional antibiotics increasingly ineffective and threatening the benefits of key medical interventions.

«By conducting this comprehensive study, Kyrgyzstan is not only taking proactive steps to protect its population, but also setting a precedent for other countries that can follow its example in the fight against antimicrobial resistance,» the Ministry of Health said.

What is antimicrobial resistance (AMR) AMR occurs when microorganisms (such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites) change after exposure to antimicrobials (such as antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, antimalarials, and anthelmintics). As a result, these drugs become ineffective and infections persist in the body, increasing the risk of spreading to others. Antimicrobial resistance is a major threat to global health, especially in resource-limited settings where access to effective microbiology services and antibiotics is limited. In 2019, an estimated 4.95 million deaths were attributed to bacterial AMR, including 1.27 million directly attributed to AMR. Despite global efforts to strengthen AMR surveillance, many countries struggle to implement comprehensive national systems. Without effective antimicrobials to prevent and treat infections, medical procedures such as organ transplants, cancer chemotherapy, diabetes treatment, and major surgical procedures (e.g., cesarean sections or hip replacements) become very risky.

At the launch event, Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized that what has been called a «silent pandemic,» antimicrobial resistance represents one of the ten major global threats to humanity today.

«There is no sustainable model for collecting data on AMR prevalence in the world. The launch of a nationally representative study in Kyrgyzstan and the expected results are relevant for an objective assessment of the real situation in the field of antimicrobial resistance, and further development of containment strategies, determination of tactics for the use of antimicrobials, conducting rational and effective treatment with antimicrobials, reasonable choice of antimicrobials for empirical therapy of infections. This study will also examine the impact of antimicrobial resistance on human health and the economic burden of bacterial infections of the human bloodstream in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

As the study progresses, the results are expected to provide invaluable information on the dynamics of antimicrobial resistance in Kyrgyzstan, assess the public health and economic implications, develop containment strategies and improve clinical protocols for treating patients with bloodstream infections. Together, these ideas will also inform evidence-based policies and interventions to mitigate the spread of antimicrobial resistance and its negative consequences.

«To date, WHO has supported the study by providing equipment and diagnostic supplies worth more than $300,000. In addition, comprehensive theoretical and practical training was conducted for staff of 40 hospitals across the country, as well as for employees of three central reference laboratories and their branches, which were selected to participate in the study,» the ministry said.