Citizens can register vehicles and obtain driver's licenses round the clock

Citizens can register vehicles and get a driver’s license round the clock in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers has opened a 24-hour department Birimdik-24.

Birimdik 24 is located in the residential complex Birimdik Kut, Street 2, house 181/1. There citizens can:

  • Register vehicles;
  • Change and restore vehicle registration certificates and driver’s licenses.
  • Obtain a state number plate (with a special combination of numbers and letters, including auction and personalized ones).

The department is provided with state number plates from other regions, which allows it to provide services not only to local residents, but also to all citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
