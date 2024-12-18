11:25
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses

The police agencies are no longer authorized to register vehicles or issue driver’s licenses. The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed amendments to the Law «On Internal Affairs Bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic,» which were previously adopted by the Parliament.

These changes were made due to the transfer of Unaa state institution out of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the presidential decree dated September 25, 2023, Unaa has been transformed into the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.

The amendments remove the responsibilities of the internal affairs bodies for state registration and re-registration of vehicles, trailers, and special-purpose machinery, as well as for conducting qualification exams and issuing driver’s licenses and tractor-operator certificates.

Training of drivers within the framework of the Internal Affairs Departments is also abolished. These functions will now be carried out by other state agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/314551/
views: 35
Print
Related
Vehicle registration in Kyrgyzstan becomes more convenient and faster
Citizens can register vehicles and obtain driver's licenses round the clock
Acting Director of State Agency for Vehicle Registration appointed
Citizens can re-register their car in Tunduk application
New agency created on the basis of Unaa state institution
Pilot project on online re-registration of vehicles launched in Kyrgyzstan
Director of Vehicles Registration Department dismissed
Preferential re-registration of cars in Kyrgyzstan to last 3 months
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
11:15
Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or...
11:05
Aigul Japarova attends opening of exhibition of sculptor Tamila Mamatova
10:54
Labor Minister visits Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products
10:38
Workers trapped in mine after gas leak rescued in Batken region
10:30
China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months
17 December, Tuesday
17:58
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration
17:45
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted