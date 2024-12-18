Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses

The police agencies are no longer authorized to register vehicles or issue driver’s licenses. The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed amendments to the Law «On Internal Affairs Bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic,» which were previously adopted by the Parliament.

These changes were made due to the transfer of Unaa state institution out of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the presidential decree dated September 25, 2023, Unaa has been transformed into the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.

The amendments remove the responsibilities of the internal affairs bodies for state registration and re-registration of vehicles, trailers, and special-purpose machinery, as well as for conducting qualification exams and issuing driver’s licenses and tractor-operator certificates.

Training of drivers within the framework of the Internal Affairs Departments is also abolished. These functions will now be carried out by other state agencies.