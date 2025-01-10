Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended

Period of detention of the leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov and its members Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1 has been extended.

A hearing was held in the Sverdlovsky District Court on the night of January 10 on extending the preventive measure for the leader and members of the political organization. They were remanded in custody until February 9.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying.