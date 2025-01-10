12:27
USD 87.00
EUR 89.68
RUB 0.84
English

Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended

Period of detention of the leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov and its members Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1 has been extended.

A hearing was held in the Sverdlovsky District Court on the night of January 10 on extending the preventive measure for the leader and members of the political organization. They were remanded in custody until February 9.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying.
link: https://24.kg/english/316385/
views: 54
Print
Related
Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sultanbekov's condition
Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
Socialist International presents award to arrested Temirlan Sultanbekov
Four members of organized crime group detained in Osh city
Ministry of Internal Affairs officers stop attempt to hide from justice
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek
Social Democrats call on Temirlan Sultanbekov to end hunger strike
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
10 January, Friday
12:22
Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers
12:17
Investor to put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek
12:07
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
11:37
Incidence of acute viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.6 times
11:20
California wildfires become most destructive in Los Angeles history