Grain transportation from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan increases by 92 percent

Grain transportation through the network of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC for 2024 amounted to 10.6 million tons. Including exports amounted to 8.1 million tons. The press service of the company reported.

Photo ElDala.kz

According to its data, grain transportation to Central Asian countries increased in 2024: to Tajikistan — by 20 percent, Kyrgyzstan — by 92 percent, as well as to Azerbaijan — by 86 percent. Grain shipments to Iran have doubled.

Transportation of milling products also showed positive dynamics. In 2024, the volume of shipments amounted to 3.2 million tons, which is 2 percent more compared to 2023.

Export of milling products to Central Asian countries including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan is on the rise, with significant growth of 4 percent, 5 percent and 41 percent, respectively. China increased imports of Kazakhstan’s milling products by 34 percent.

«Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is actively working to improve the logistics of transportation of grain and milling products, controlling all stages of their delivery. Transportation of socially important cargoes, such as grain and milling products, is under special control,» the company said.