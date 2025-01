Five teams are extinguishing a fire in a hospital in Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The building of the medical institution is located on Abdykadyrov Street. The first team left for fire extinguishing at 8.03 a.m. Later, four fire teams were called in.

The fire was brought under control at 8.30 a.m. The firefighting continues.