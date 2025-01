Kyrgyzstani Rajabali Shaidullaev defeated Yuta Kuba by technical knockout in the second round at RIZIN 49 tournament. Mma_kyrgyz reported on Instagram.

The fight took place in the 66 kg weight category.

This is Rajabali Shaidullaev’s third victory at RIZIN.

The mixed martial arts tournament was held in Japan on December 31.