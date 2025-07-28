MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeats Isao Kobayashi

Kyrgyz fighter Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeated former champion Isao Kobayashi at the Pancrase 355 tournament in Japan in the featherweight category (66 kilograms) the day before. The Kyrgyzstani’s manager Mirlan Shamkanov told 24.kg news agency.

Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeated the Japanese by knockout in the first round. Following the fight, he called out current Pancrase champion Kisa Miyake, challenging him for the title.

Pancrase is one of the oldest and most respected promotions in the world of mixed martial arts, founded in Japan in 1993. Known for its innovative rules and for producing many legendary fighters, Pancrase has played a key role in the development of MMA for decades. The promotion continues to be one of the leading platforms for the best fighters in Asia and the world, providing spectacular fights and helping to grow the next generation of stars.

The fighter’s track record includes 11 wins and 1 loss. He also has victories at the Muay Thai and Kyrgyz Kurosh Championships.