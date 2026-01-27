10:25
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyz MMA fighters to compete at EFC Global tournament in Moscow

On February 6, athletes from Kyrgyzstan will compete at the EFC Global 53 mixed martial arts tournament in Moscow, Russia, the MMA league’s press service reported.

According to the information provided, in the welterweight division (77 kg), Uzbekistani Sardorbek Abdumannopov will face Kyrgyzstani Barsbek Zhalil uulu. In the heavyweight bout (120 kg), Kyrgyz fighter Aibek Zholdoshov will enter the octagon against Russian Alexey Yakunin.

In the main event of the evening, Kyrgyzstani Kairat Nurbai uulu (Ataman) will defend his championship belt.
link: https://24.kg/english/359380/
views: 107
Print
Related
MMA fighter Aizhigit Erkebai uulu returns to ring after three-year break
UFC. Кыргызстанец Мыктыбек Оролбай нокаутировал Джека Херманссона
MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeats Isao Kobayashi
Боец MMA из Кыргызстана Калыбек Арзыкул уулу победил Исао Кобаяши в Токио
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan to debut at ONE Championship
Mixed martial arts (MMA) included in Asian Games programme
Kyrgyzstani Rajabali Shaidullaev wins fight at MMA tournament in Japan
Kyrgyzstani becomes World Champion in Striking MMA
Kyrgyzstani wins first-round fight at MMA tournament in Tokyo
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
27 January, Tuesday
10:15
Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build “smart villages” Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build...
10:01
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan reaches $10 million
09:57
Diplomatic mission buildings in Bishkek and Astana to be provided free of charge
09:50
Kyrgyz MMA fighters to compete at EFC Global tournament in Moscow
09:44
Almost 1 million soms in alimony recovered from man in Naryn region
26 January, Monday
19:52
Recruitment for Zamanbap Mugalim program begins in Kyrgyzstan
18:08
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
17:58
Kyrgyz Health Ministry works on repatriation of medical professionals