Kyrgyz MMA fighters to compete at EFC Global tournament in Moscow

On February 6, athletes from Kyrgyzstan will compete at the EFC Global 53 mixed martial arts tournament in Moscow, Russia, the MMA league’s press service reported.

According to the information provided, in the welterweight division (77 kg), Uzbekistani Sardorbek Abdumannopov will face Kyrgyzstani Barsbek Zhalil uulu. In the heavyweight bout (120 kg), Kyrgyz fighter Aibek Zholdoshov will enter the octagon against Russian Alexey Yakunin.

In the main event of the evening, Kyrgyzstani Kairat Nurbai uulu (Ataman) will defend his championship belt.