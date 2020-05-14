09:49
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 204 mln soms since beginning of 2020

The Guarantee Fund OJSC of Kyrgyzstan has issued 593 guarantees for 204 million soms for four months of 2020. Chairman of the fund’s Board, Malik Abakirov, told at a briefing.

According to him, 98 percent of the guarantees were directed to the regions. Since the beginning of the year, the equity capital of the fund has grown by 2 percent — from 1,205 billion soms to 1,225 billion.

«Taking into account the current economic situation in the country, to support small and medium enterprises — guarantees, the Guarantee Fund OJSC approved restructuring of 140 guarantees for 165 million soms,» Malik Abakirov told.
