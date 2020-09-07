12:15
USD 78.73
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.05
English

Guarantee Fund to allocate billion soms to support entrepreneurs

Guarantee Fund OJSC has launched a program for 1 billion soms to support entrepreneurs. Chairman of the Board of the Fund Malik Abakirov told at a press conference.

According to him, the program is in line with the authorities’ anti-crisis plan to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus on the economy.

«To ensure equality among partner banks, we will announce an auction for placing money in the near future. It will be conducted by the method of meeting the applications of banks with the lowest interest rate,» Malik Abakirov informed.

The loan amount envisaged within the framework of the program is up to 10 million soms, the loan term is up to 60 months, the interest rate is up to 10 percent.

The Guarantee Fund has provided 1,083 guarantees for eight months.

To date, more than ten guarantees for 15 million soms have been provided in a pilot mode, the amount of loans exceeded 35 million. All guarantees were provided to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/164299/
views: 95
Print
Related
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 204 mln soms since beginning of 2020
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to double capital of Guarantee Fund
Guarantee Fund helps businessmen to take 921 mln soms of loans
Authorized capital of Guarantee Fund exceeds 1 billion soms
Guarantee Fund continues to support businessmen from Bishkek, Chui region
Loans from Guarantee Fund most often provided in Bishkek and Chui region
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to acquire share in Guarantee Fund’s capital
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan may become founder of Guarantee Fund
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 519 million soms for 18 months
Authorized capital of Guarantee Fund increased by 300 million soms
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
7 September, Monday
11:49
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyz...
11:46
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:40
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,458 in total
11:33
134 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:27
Guarantee Fund to allocate billion soms to support entrepreneurs