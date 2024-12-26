Minister thanks Kazakhstan’s colleagues for assistance to plane crash victims

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan thanked colleagues from Kazakhstan for prompt assistance to citizens injured in a plane crash near Aktau.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev spoke with the Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova about the condition of three Kyrgyzstanis injured in the plane crash.

Recall, one of them — Rinat Asanov, born in 2004, is in serious condition, two — in a state of moderate severity.

«Medical specialists of Kazakhstan promptly provided the necessary assistance, and at the moment the injured are under the supervision of doctors,» the statement says.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev expressed gratitude to Kazakh colleagues for professionalism and prompt response, and discussed further steps for the rehabilitation of Kyrgyzstanis.

Recall, a passenger plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. According to preliminary data, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. The flight data recorder has already been found at the crash site. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

According to the latest information, 38 people died. 29 people were hospitalized, including three children. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 11 victims are in serious condition.