Parliament adopts budget for 2025 in second and third readings

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the budget for 2025 in the second and third readings. The deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh considered and adopted the bills «On Amendments to the Law «On the Republican Budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024 and the Planning Period of 2025-2026», «On the Republican Budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025 and the Planning Period of 2026-2027» in the second and third readings today, December 11. Members of the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Chairman Akylbek Japarov, took part in the meeting.

Information on the documents was presented by the Chairman of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy Daniyar Tolonov.

Earlier, Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev noted that the surplus of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2025 should amount to more than 26 billion soms. He noted that the calculations in the draft budget for 2025-2027 were based on the parameters of the main directions of the fiscal policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2029, approved by the Council of the Cabinet of Ministers on Fiscal and Investment Policy.

«The total volume of aggregate revenues of the state budget is projected to be 472,856.1 billion soms. The projected surplus of the republican budget for 2025 will be 26,105.8 billion soms, which is planned to be spent on expenses related to economic activities and covering the state’s obligations, in particular the country’s external debt,» the official said.
