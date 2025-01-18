14:33
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Law on Budget for 2025: Surplus forecast — 24.3 billion soms

The law on the republican budget for 2025 and the planning period of 2026–2027 was officially published on January 17 in Erkin-Too newspaper.

According to the document, the budget for 2025 was approved with revenues of 430.2 billion soms and expenditures of 405.9 billion soms. The projected surplus will be 24.3 billion soms. These funds are proposed to be used to finance transactions with financial assets and repay external debt.

The following indicators are planned for 2026–2027:

2026:

  • revenues — 466 billion soms,
  • expenses — 429.2 billion soms,
  • surplus — 36.7 billion soms;

2027:

  • revenues — 514.1 billion soms,
  • expenses — 470.9 billion soms,
  • surplus — 43.2 billion soms.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been granted the right to specify the planned budget parameters when approving them for each specific period.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 11, 2024. President Sadyr Japarov signed the document on January 15.

The size of the budget surplus for 2024 was announced — 37.3 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/317150/
views: 219
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's budget revenues exceed last year's figures
Aibek Dzhunushaliev presents draft budget of Bishkek for 2025
Parliament adopts budget for 2025 in second and third readings
Parliamentary committee approves amendments to law on CMIF budget
Finance Ministry expects budget surplus in Kyrgyzstan for next five years
Kyrgyzstan's budget has doubled over the past three years — Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan's budget surplus amounts to 30.6 billion soms since beginning of 2024
Budget of Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan increased by 138.8 percent since 2019
Kyrgyzstan to spend 600 million soms on digitalization in 2024
12.2 billion soms returned to country’s budget in 2023 - Prosecutor General
Popular
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22 Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
18 January, Saturday
13:12
Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Oman Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament...
13:07
Declaration campaign: How much did Akylbek Japarov earn in 2023
13:03
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
12:55
Torture of Vikram Ruzahunov: Kazakhstan’s court sentences 6 police officers
12:48
Declaration campaign: How much did Sadyr Japarov earn in 2023