Law on Budget for 2025: Surplus forecast — 24.3 billion soms

The law on the republican budget for 2025 and the planning period of 2026–2027 was officially published on January 17 in Erkin-Too newspaper.

According to the document, the budget for 2025 was approved with revenues of 430.2 billion soms and expenditures of 405.9 billion soms. The projected surplus will be 24.3 billion soms. These funds are proposed to be used to finance transactions with financial assets and repay external debt.

The following indicators are planned for 2026–2027:

2026:

revenues — 466 billion soms,

expenses — 429.2 billion soms,

surplus — 36.7 billion soms;

2027:

revenues — 514.1 billion soms,

expenses — 470.9 billion soms,

surplus — 43.2 billion soms.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been granted the right to specify the planned budget parameters when approving them for each specific period.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 11, 2024. President Sadyr Japarov signed the document on January 15.

The size of the budget surplus for 2024 was announced — 37.3 billion soms.