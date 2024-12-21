10:54
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Investment agreement signed

Signing ceremony of an Investment Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC took place in Yntymak-Ordo. The press service of the presidential administration reported.

The Investment Agreement was signed by the Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabaev and Chairman of the Board of Directors of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC Zhong Shenggui.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said that the signing of the Investment Agreement on the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway was a historic event for the three countries. He emphasized that after long and difficult negotiations, the parties are moving on to the practical implementation of this major infrastructure project of regional and international importance.

Bakyt Torobaev congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their joint work on the investment agreement. He emphasized that the promotion of this project became possible thanks to the support and determination of the leaders of the three countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by delegations from the Chinese and Uzbek sides, headed by the Chargé d’Affaires of the PRC in the Kyrgyz Republic Li Baojie and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev.

«The participants of the event noted that the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is an important element of the strategy for the development of the transport infrastructure of the countries participating in the project and will bring the countries not only a socio-economic effect, but will also strengthen interregional ties,» the statement says.

Start to the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway will be given on December 27.
