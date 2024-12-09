16:57
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

Land has been allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding resolution.

The document regulates the transformation of lands in Jalal-Abad for implementation of the international project.

The resolution provides for the transfer of 44.29 hectares of land from the categories of agricultural and water resources to the category of «land for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes», including:

  • 36.55 hectares of irrigated arable land;
  • 7.54 hectares of rainfed land;
  • 0.2 hectares of swamps.

The Jalal-Abad City Hall was instructed to amend the land registration documents, ensure the exchange of privately owned lands for equivalent plots from the State Fund of Agricultural Lands, and approve urban development documents in accordance with the law. In case of improper use or failure to develop the land, it is envisaged to seize it.

In September 2022, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China agreed on a 454-kilometer railway route.

The share of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the joint project company will be 24.5 percent each, while China will have 51 percent.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan will invest 11 billion soms in the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

According to the draft state budget, the contribution of the Kyrgyz side to the authorized capital of the joint project company for 2025-2027 is distributed as follows: 2,418 billion soms will be allocated in 2025, 4,291 billion in 2026, and 4,374 billion in 2027. Converted into dollars at the exchange rate of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic today, this will amount to $28.67 million, $50.87 million and $51.85 million, respectively. The total investment is $131.39 million.

Recall, an agreement was signed on June 6, 2024 between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to facilitate the implementation of the railway project, and the issue of financing was also resolved. The Parliament ratified the agreement on June 19, and President Sadyr Japarov signed it on June 27.

Construction of the road began in October 2024.
