President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

The President of Kyrgyzstan today launched China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

According to Sadyr Japarov, this is not just a transport corridor, it is an important strategic bridge that will connect the countries of the East and West.

The ceremony of laying the first stone in the foundation of a large-scale regional project took place in Tosh-Kutchu village in Jalal-Abad region.

The President noted that the new railway corridor will become the southern link of the continental bridge of Eurasia, opening the way to the markets of Southeast, West Asia and the Middle East.

This route will provide the delivery of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East, including Turkey and further to the European Union.

The project will strengthen interregional ties, help diversify transport routes and increase the competitiveness of the region as an international transport and transit hub, which is in line with the goals of the Central Asian countries.

This project has multifaceted significance for Kyrgyzstan.

«Firstly, the construction of this railway will accelerate the economic development of the country. Implementation of the project will strengthen our role as a transit hub on the Eurasian continent, a significant increase in cargo transportation volumes is expected.

Secondly, this project will ensure the development of the regions of our country. The new infrastructure will accelerate the development of trade, tourism and industry, and will also improve transport accessibility of hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, thousands of jobs will be created at all stages of the construction and operation of the railway, which will have a positive impact on the social and economic situation of the country.

A railway will be built from Balykchy to Makmal, which will connect with this route. Our north and south will also be connected through the railway,» he said.
