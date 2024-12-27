China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Heads of State send addresses

The President of Kyrgyzstan today launched China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

According to Sadyr Japarov, this is not just a transportation corridor but an important strategic bridge that will connect the countries of the East and West.

Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie read out an address from Chinese President Xi Jinping. He noted that this project will build a new land corridor connecting Asia and Europe and will significantly increase the level of movement of people and trade between the three countries. The project will allow to effectively develop industry, resources, and will also promote trade and attract investment. It will have a great impact on the prosperity of the region.

In the address of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, it was noted that the start of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a historic event, to which the friendly countries have been moving for almost 30 years.

He stressed that the new transport artery of international importance, which will connect the Central Asian region with China by the shortest land route, will contribute to the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation and strengthening of the strategic partnership of the three states.