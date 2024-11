Russian Ambassador Sergei Vakunov met with Victor Koksharov, the rector of Ural Federal University. The Russian diplomatic mission in Bishkek reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed training of specialists for priority sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, including thermal energy, metallurgy, road infrastructure, and interaction with university graduates in the country.

They also discussed support for the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, focusing on developing a strategy for the university’s growth, joint training of specialists for major Kyrgyz enterprises, and scientific cooperation.