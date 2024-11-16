Beishenalieva State University of Arts may receive national status

Byubyusara Beishenalieva Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts may receive status of a national one. This issue was discussed at a visiting meeting of deputies from Alliance parliamentary faction.

They familiarized themselves with the activities of the university and discussed issues related to the construction of a new university building.

«Currently, there are many problems, one of which is the lack of classrooms. Given the specifics of the specialty, each student needs one teacher and one classroom for classes. In addition, the building is old. Built in the 1960s, it originally served as a dormitory for workers of the printing plant. This building does not meet the requirements,» Rector Tumonbai Koldoshev said, adding that the university lacks a concert and sports hall, a canteen and a choreography hall.

The parliamentary faction promised to address these issues with the relevant state authorities.