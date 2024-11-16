21:32
USD 86.20
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.89
English

Beishenalieva State University of Arts may receive national status

Byubyusara Beishenalieva Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts may receive status of a national one. This issue was discussed at a visiting meeting of deputies from Alliance parliamentary faction.

They familiarized themselves with the activities of the university and discussed issues related to the construction of a new university building.

«Currently, there are many problems, one of which is the lack of classrooms. Given the specifics of the specialty, each student needs one teacher and one classroom for classes. In addition, the building is old. Built in the 1960s, it originally served as a dormitory for workers of the printing plant. This building does not meet the requirements,» Rector Tumonbai Koldoshev said, adding that the university lacks a concert and sports hall, a canteen and a choreography hall.

The parliamentary faction promised to address these issues with the relevant state authorities.
link: https://24.kg/english/311358/
views: 234
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov discusses success in QS Asia 2025 ranking with rectors
New ranking of best universities in Asia published
Special status to be granted to five more universities in Kyrgyzstan
First stage of modernization of International University nearing completion
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new buildings of Jalal-Abad State University
Ural Federal University to help train military personnel for Kyrgyzstan
Nookat resident Zuura Baatyrova enters university at the age of 70
Kyrgyzstan conducts national survey of universities. Top 10
Three universities of Kyrgyzstan included in QS World University Rankings 2025
Deputy dean of university in Osh takes bribes from students during exams
Popular
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan
Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan
Dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General accused of financing organized crime group Dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General accused of financing organized crime group
16 November, Saturday
17:45
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation w...
17:28
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
17:22
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
17:03
Branch of State Agency for Vehicle Registration opened in Batken region
16:39
Kachkyn film participates in X Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles