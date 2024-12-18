10 nominations and millions of soms: Meikin award presented in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in Meikin award ceremony, which took place at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev on December 17. The press service of the head of state reported.
The President expressed confidence that the award will become an incentive for young journalists, will contribute to the improvement of professionalism and creation of a competitive environment in the media space.
In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov said that the republic is confidently implementing large strategic projects, such as the construction of Kambar-Ata 1 and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. He emphasized the important role of journalists in covering these processes, calling media representatives «the eyes, ears and voice of the people.»
2024 Meikin Prize Winners:
Bir El — Bir Tunduk (One People — One Way) — UTRC
Taza Meken (Clean Motherland) — independent journalist Ulan Eshmatov
Bilim — Kelechek (Education is the Future) — newspaper Kut Bilim
Mekendeshter (Compatriots) — YouTube blogger Dooronbek Atadakhanov
Kuttuu Elet (Blessed Village) — UTRC
Keremet Kyrgyzstan (Wonderful Kyrgyzstan) — ElTR
Meken Zhana Men (Motherland and I) — correspondent for MIR TV and Radio Company
Kyrgyzstanda Ishtep Chygarylgan (Made in Kyrgyzstan) — ElTR
Salyk — Onuguuгo Salym (Taxes — Contribution to Development) — Akchabar
Sergek Zhashoo (Healthy lifestyle) — Sputnik Kyrgyzstan.
The winner in each nomination received a prize of 1 million soms.