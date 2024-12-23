18:54
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists

Journalists from Radio Azattyk were taken to the police station along with other participants of an unauthorized protest for explanatory talks for preventive purposes. The press service of the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.

«On August 4, 2024, the Oktyabrsky District Court issued a ruling restricting rallies, protests, pickets, and marches. However, on December 23, in violation of this court ruling, a group organized an unauthorized protest near the correctional institution No. 21 of the Penitentiary Service. The incident has been registered, and a preliminary investigation has begun,» the statement says.

According to the police, during the preliminary check, participants of the protest, including journalists from Radio Azattyk, were brought to the police station and released after a talk.

Journalists from Radio Azattyk, including reporter Maksat Kutmanbekov and a cameraman Nurlan Beyshebaev, were detained outside the pretrial detention center No. 1 today, December 23. The journalists were interviewing relatives of detainees when law enforcement officers approached them, demanded to delete the recorded video, and took them to the police station.

Relatives of the defendants gathered near the pretrial detention center No. 1 because the latter had declared a hunger strike. The protest began the day before, on December 22, in all prisons and pretrial detention centers of the country against the new head of the Penitentiary Service Chyngyz Kozhoshev.

According to the relatives of the defendants, on his orders, special forces have been beating convicted and detainees since December 20.
link: https://24.kg/english/315140/
views: 114
Print
Related
Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek
City Court judge and his wife detained in Bishkek
Case against 11 journalists: Bishkek City Court upholds sentence
10 nominations and millions of soms: Meikin award presented in Bishkek
School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office
Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store detained in Bishkek
Assistant to Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking
Security services detain ex-Emergencies Minister on suspicion of corruption
Lawyers for Lawyers calls for release of Kyrgyz lawyer Samat Matsakov
Ex-prosecutor detained in Bishkek for preparing mass riots
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
23 December, Monday
18:00
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
17:41
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
17:28
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
17:09
Transport tax should be abolished, Tax Service Chairman believes