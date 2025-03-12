Kyrgyz poet awarded International Literary Prize in Serbia

Kyrgyzstan’s poet Rahim Karim was awarded the International Literary Prize named after Nobel Prize laureate Ivo Andric (Serbia).

As the diploma states, the award was given to Rahim Karim «for literary friendship with Serbian writers and his contribution to world culture.»

Rahim Karim is an Uzbek-Kyrgyz-Russian Soviet poet, writer, publicist, translator (born in 1960 in Osh). He is the graduate of the Maxim Gorky Moscow Literary Institute (1986, seminar of Yegor Isaev, Vladimir Milkov), member of the National Union of Writers, the Union of Journalists of Kyrgyzstan, official representative of the International Federation of Russian-Speaking Writers (London — Budapest) in the Kyrgyz Republic, co-chairman of the Literary Council of the Assembly of Peoples of Eurasia (Russia), member of the Union of Writers of Russia. He is a laureate of the republican literary prizes named after Moldo Niyaz, Egemberdi Ermatov.

Rahim Karim is a repeated participant of competitions of young writers of Uzbekistan, author of the national bestseller «Kamila» (2005), winner of the second prize of the International Book Forum «Open Central Asian Book Forum and Literary Festival — 2012» (Great Britain), nominee of the All-Russian literary awards «Poet of the Year — 2013, 2014, 2015», «Heritage-2015, 2016», named after Sergei Yesenin (2016).

He was awarded a silver medal of the Eurasian literary festival «LiFFt» in the nomination «Eurasian poet», author of about 60 books of original, translated poetry and prose.

His works, books have been published in many countries of the world and translated into more than 25 languages.

Rahim Karim is the author of more than 20 popular patriotic songs in Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Russian languages, written together with composers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Germany.