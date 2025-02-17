23:32
Supreme Court to consider case against Temirov Live journalists on February 25

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will consider the appeal of the lawyers of Temirov Live journalists Makhabat Tazhibek kyzyzy and Azamat Ishenbekov on February 25 at 10.30 a.m. Kylym Shamy Public Foundation reported.

Human rights activists called on Kyrgyzstanis to support journalists and write letters to the President, the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General’s Office, which representatives of Kylym Shamy will give to the addressees.

Recall, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy and Azamat Ishenbekov were among the 11 journalists, who were arrested in January 2024. All of them are current or former members of the team of the investigative journalist Bolot Temirov. The police charged the journalists with calls for mass riots.

In October 2024, the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek announced the verdict. Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, the wife of Bolot Temirov, and Azamat Ishenbekov were sentenced to six and five years in prison. Aktilek Kaparov and Aike Beishekeeva were sentenced to three years of probation. The rest were acquitted.
