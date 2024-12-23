Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek

Law enforcement officers detained journalists from Radio Azattyk in Bishkek. The news agency itself reported.

Journalist Maksat Kutmanbekov and a cameraman Nurlan Beishebaev were filming near the building of the pretrial detention center 1 and took interviews with relatives of the defendants. At that moment, law enforcement officers approached them, demanded to delete the video and took the journalist and cameraman to the police station. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district promised to provide information later.

Recall, inmates of prisons and pretrial detention centers announced the start of a hunger strike in protest against the new head of the Penitentiary Service on December 22 at night, relatives of prisoners told 24.kg news agency. According to them, the reason for the protests was the appointment of Chyngyz Kozhoshev as head of the Penitentiary Service.

The press service of the Penitentiary Service denied the information about the beating of the detainees, stating that «all penitentiary institutions have been operating as usual».