Socialist International presents award to arrested Temirlan Sultanbekov

The leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov was presented with an award of the Socialist International and recognized as a political prisoner. This is stated on the Facebook account of the arrested person.

It is noted that the Council of the Socialist International was held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, bringing together representatives of about a hundred political parties from around the world. The event was chaired by the president of the organization, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez. He also heads this international organization.

A special resolution on the case of Temirlan Sultanbekov was adopted at the meeting. In addition, it was decided to present him with the prestigious award of the Socialist International, named after the outstanding Dominican politician Peña Gomez and recognize the Vice-President of the Socialist International Temirlan Sultanbekov as a political prisoner.

The awarding of Temirlan Sultanbekov was the decision of Peña Gomez’s widow Peggy Cabral and the President of the Socialist International Pedro Sanchez.

The award ceremony took place in a solemn atmosphere, and Temirlan Sultanbekov ‘s younger sister Kanykei received the award. She made a speech of gratitude, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity and support in the struggle for democratic values.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested persons are accused of vote-buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike.
