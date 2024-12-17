Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days

Karakol — Enilchek road in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan was closed for traffic for three days. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

The measures taken are temporary — due to the danger of avalanches on the section from the 76th to the 92nd kilometer to prevent emergency situations due to heavy snowfall.

The order on temporary closure of the road was signed by the head of Ak-Suu district. This road section will be closed from December 16 to December 18.

Local authorities have been instructed to conduct explanatory work among the population.