Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27

Balykchy — Kochkor road will be closed for traffic until January 27. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

According to the company, traffic will be temporarily restricted on the section from 39.9th kilometer to 42.9th kilometers near the turn to Kubaky pass. This is due to drilling and blasting operations as part of the construction of Balykchy — Kochkor railway.

The restrictions will be in effect from December 27, 2024 to January 27, 2025. The work will be carried out three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
