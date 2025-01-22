16:56
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a meeting of the Parliament that China will build three road interchanges in Bishkek.

According to the mayor, they will appear at the intersections of Zhibek Zholu, Fuchik, Profsoyuznaya; Fuchik, Tolstoy, Bakh; Molodaya Gvardiya, Tolstoy streets.

The mayor informed that the project designs have already been completed and sent to the Chinese side.

«The Ambassador of China has recently changed. As soon as the new one is fully familiarized with the work, we hope the matter will go faster. We are trying to make sure that the project implementation starts this year,» Dzhunushaliev said.
